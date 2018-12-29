PTI demands resignation of Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the largest Opposition political party in Sindh Assembly, has demanded the immediate resignation of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as his name has appeared in the JIT report that probed into the fake bank accounts scam used to launder money by the provincial bigwigs.

The demand came after the PTI parliamentary party of held a meeting here at Sindh Assembly on Friday to review the political situation of the province in the aftermath of the JIT’s report submission in the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the press conference after their parliamentary party’s meeting, the PTI lawmakers including Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Shaikh said with the emergence of Sindh CM's name in the JIT’s report, it is no more appropriate for him (the CM) to continue as the chief executive of the province. This demand has become more justified as the federal government has placed the name of the Sindh CM on the Exit Control List, they said.

Khurram Sher Zaman said “the people of Sindh could no more be left at the mercy of this government for five more years.” He said the PTI is going to form the next government in the province. Zaman claimed that they are also in contact with other opposition parties in the province for political and legal action against the PPP leadership. “Even half of the strength of People’s Party is also onboard with us in this regard,” he claimed. He said the Sindh CM had acted as a facilitator in the rampant corrupt practices to the tune of billions of rupees.

PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed that they are now in a position to requisition the session of Sindh Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the Sindh CM. He said the JIT’s investigation report is just the tip of the iceberg as massive corruption has become rampant during the 10-year rule of PPP in Sindh. Sheikh said the JIT report has exposed the nexus between the companies of the influential people affiliated with the ruling PPP as they had brazenly colluded to launder Rs 530 billion. He said Rs 7.5 billion subsidy for farmers has also ended up in the accounts of the Omni group.

Sheikh also demanded undertaking a forensic audit to expose corruption in the development expenditures of the province during the last 10 years. He demanded freezing the bank accounts of those whose names were placed on the ECL. “We will lay siege to Chief Minister House if in case Murad Ali Shah doesn’t step down,” he said. The PTI legislators also announced to move the court against the precious land in the province lying in the name of PPP leader Faryal Talpur.