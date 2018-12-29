COAS confirms death to 22 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentence awarded by special military courts to 22 hardcore terrorists.

The convicts were involved in attacks on the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, exploding vehicle borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) to carry out sectarian killings, destroying communication infrastructure, police check posts, educational institutions and killing innocent civilians.

On the whole, their activities resulted in death of 176 persons, including 19 armed forces personnel, 41 police/Levies officials and 116 civilians, and injuries to 217 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered on their person.

Fifteen convicts were awarded imprisonment while two were found not guilty and were therefore acquitted. Khairuddin s/o Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ishaq s/o Asim Khan, Inamullah s/o Khakay Khan, Alam Sher s/o Qayyum Khan, Irfan s/o Zar Khan Yousafzai and civilian Muhammad Shafique s/o Azizullah Jan were members of a proscribed organisation.

They were involved in killing of innocent civilians by exploding a VBIED at Abbas Town Karachi, which resulted in death of 57 persons and injuries to 79 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. They pled guilty before the magistrate and trial court and were awarded death sentence.

Sultan Mehmood s/o Syed Talib was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians by abetting a suicide bombing attack on April 11, 2006 at Nishtar Park, Karachi, which resulted in death of 54 persons and injuries to 113 others. The convict admitted to his offence before the magistrate and trial court and was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Tahir s/o Talimand was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havaldar Abdul Aziz along with five other soldiers. He was also found in possession of firearms/explosives.

The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Zafar Ali s/o Muhammad Naeem was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havaldar Muhammad Naseer, Havaldar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad, Naik Iftikhar Ali, along with two soldiers and injuries to nine other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of firearms/explosives. The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Umar Karim s/o Umar Rahim was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of civilian Masood Ahmed, Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havaldar Abdul Aziz along with three other soldiers.

The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Muhammad Sher Wali Khan s/o Usman Ghani and Rahmat Shah s/o Fawaz Khan were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman and Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz along with three other solders and injuries to five others.

They were also found in possession of firearms. The convicts admitted to their offences and were awarded death sentence. Bakhtawar s/o Muhammad Bar Khan and Rasheedullah s/o Shah Naseem were members of a proscribed organization.

They were involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of civilian Sultan Muhammad, civilian Malik Bahram Khan, 28 Levies and police officials and injuries to four other police officials.

The convicts confessed their offences and were awarded death sentence. Faheem ud Din s/o Andaz Gul was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of police/Levies officials and attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of six soldiers.

The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Zahir Shah s/o Syed Badshah was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of Sepoy Gohar Ali and Aamir Sher, Levies/Khasadar force. The convict pled guilty and was awarded death sentence.

Said Muhammad s/o Sabzi Aman was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of Havaldar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Girls Middle School, Gulibagh as well as abducting of a civilian for ransom. The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence.

Arab Jan s/o Shahi Khan was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Sepoy Said Amin.

The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ghafoor was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces and destruction of an educational institution, which resulted in death of three soldiers. He was found in possession of firearms. He pled guilty and was awarded death sentence.

Tanhaj Ali s/o Muhammad Zeb Khan was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to three other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. He confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence. Abdul Rafee s/o Sarkamand was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Ikhlas Ahmed, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to six other soldiers.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar and possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences and was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim was member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of police constable Yasir Ali, civilians Aftab Ahmed and Ali Haider and injuries to two others. The convict confessed to his and was awarded death sentence.