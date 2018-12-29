Khan meets Chaudhrys of Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan met the President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and the former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here on Friday.

The former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Ellahi and his son MNA Moonis Ellahi were also present on the occasion.The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also had meeting with the prime minister separately. Both the meetings are being viewed as of significant importance in the backdrop of the political situation in the country.

The prime minister's meeting with the Sindh Governor has assumed significance since the PTI Sindh earlier in the day officially demanded resignation of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for his reported implication in the fake bank accounts and money laundering cases in accordance with the JIT report. The demand has been rejected by the ruling PPP. At the same time speculations are rife in the federal capital that Governor's Rule in Sindh could be imposed through promulgation of emergency. The sources said the Governor Imran Ismail briefed the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Sindh particularly in Karachi where former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was recently assassinated. The PMO however hasn’t hinted at any eventuality following the meeting between Sindh Governor and the Prime Minister.

The meeting of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain with the prime minister is also being viewed as politically important since Chaudhary Moonis Illahi is waiting for his induction in the federal cabinet. It was promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately after the election of Moonis Illahi in the by-elections. The PML-Q is an ally of the PTI's federal and Punjab governments. Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi became the Speaker of Punjab Assembly at the request of Imran Khan in July this year. It is likely that Chaudhary Moonis Illahi will become federal minister before the next session of the National Assembly due to be scheduled in the second week of the next month. The Prime Minister Imran and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had extensive discussions about the political situation prevailing in the country. The source said Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi briefed the prime minster about the affairs in Punjab.

In the meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also held a meeting with the prime minister at the PMO. Jam Kamal is heading the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). A federal minister belonging to BAP, Zubaida Jalal and a few members of Balochistan cabinet were also among the chief minister's delegation. The official sources told The News that Chief Minister Kamal took up some serious and sensitive issues with the prime minister. The BAP is the coalition partner of the PTI in federal government and PTI is partner in Balochistan’s provincial cabinet. Jam Kamal raised the issue of missing persons, reduction in the developmental funds for Balochistan and financial problems of the province. The chief minister asked the prime minister to play a proactive role about the issues of his province, the sources added. The prime minister has reportedly assured the chief minster of some action soon over the demands made by the Chief Minister.

Earlier, talking to his Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Director General International Renewable Energy Agency Adnan Amin, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to promote forestation and renewable energy to cope with the climate change challenges. The prime mnister said Pakistan has abundant natural resources like solar, water, and wind, which can be used for renewable energy. He said Pakistan wants to become part of the revolution in renewable energy sector.

Discussing the BISP with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Dr Sania Nashtar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said poverty alleviation and uplifting the poor segments of the society is the top priority of the government. The BISP chairperson briefed the Prime Minster about the activities of the programme. The prime minister said the government is preparing a comprehensive program that would not only help cater to the basic necessities of the poor people of the country but would also play a key role to remove them from the clutches of poverty.

He directed for a close coordination among different programs working to cope with the poverty alleviation challenges. The prime minister also directed the BISP to finalise a program for imparting skills to the unemployed people and meet the food necessities of the families below the poverty line.