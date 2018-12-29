close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 29, 2018

New Year

Newspost

December 29, 2018

The year 2019 is going to start soon. Pakistanis must celebrate the new year’s arrival in the most wonderful and unique way by spending their time and money on those who need them the most.

People should either feed a hungry person or financially assist the poor. This will definitely reflect the true spirit of our nation towards our country.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost