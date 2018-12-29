tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The year 2019 is going to start soon. Pakistanis must celebrate the new year’s arrival in the most wonderful and unique way by spending their time and money on those who need them the most.
People should either feed a hungry person or financially assist the poor. This will definitely reflect the true spirit of our nation towards our country.
Hafiza Zuha
Karachi
