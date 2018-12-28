The return of violence

During the last four days, at least three people have been gunned down in Karachi, including former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi. The incident has raised questions on law-enforcement agencies and the city’s security. Police officers are often seen stopping citizens to check their identity. Then, how come two armed people were roaming the city freely.

The law-enforcement agencies should take effective measures to arrest the culprits and make sure that such series of killings do not take place in future.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

*****

Another brutal attack shook the nation when Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead by unidentified criminals in front of his residence. This incident shows that again the waves of violence have engulfed Karachi once again. A few days ago, two workers of Pak Sarzameen party were shot dead. These incidents have raised questions over the performance of the law-enforcement agencies. Why it is easy for the culprits to get away with heinous crimes like murder? The law-enforcement agencies should take the right steps and make sure that the culprits are arrested in a timely manner.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi