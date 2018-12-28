3 die as coalmine collapses in Duki

QUETTA: At least three coalminers died when a mine collapsed on them in Chamalang area of Balochistan on Thursday. Chief Inspector of Mines, Iftikhar Ahmed said that three miners were extracting coalmine from a depth of thousands of feet when suddenly the mine collapsed, leaving three miners trapped inside. Police, Levies force, mines inspectors and rescue team reached the site after receiving information about the incident. He said three of them victims’ bodies were pulled out from damaged coalmine by rescue team. The bodies of deceased were shifted to nearby hospital for medical formalities. The victims’ identity could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.