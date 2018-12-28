Punjab Cabinet to meet in Bahawalpur on 29th

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab Cabinet will meet here on December 29 for the first time in the country’s history.

The cabinet meeting will be held at Old Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over the meeting which will be attended by ministers and advisors.

Handicrafts’ exhibition organised: An exhibition of local handicraft and heritage was organized at Central Library Bahawalpur on Thursday. Jean-Francois Cautain, Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion. The ambassador appreciated the local handicrafts of Bahawalpur and visited various sections of the Central Library Bahawalpur. He lauded the services and resources being provided to the people of the area.