Free health and beauty camp today

Islamabad : ‘Daily Jang’ Cultural Wing and Royal Cosmetic Surgery have organised a two-day free health and beauty camp today (Friday) at Royal Cosmetic Surgery, Ammar Centre, 3rd floor, Block 13-A, College Road, F-7 Markaz, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., says a press release.

Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Dr. Naveed Azhar and Dr. Huma Hasnain will hold the medical camp.

The aim of the free camp is to give awareness about the health issues and beauty care to the general public.

Foreign qualified doctors will checkup the patients. At the camp free advice will be given to the patients regarding plastic surgery, weight loss, skin care and body shaping. Doctor Rai Zahid Kharal will supervise the camp. The needy patients will be given free advice.