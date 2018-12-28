Poetry in the presidency

Islamabad : A colourful ‘Mushaira Ghalib-e-Naam awaram’ was held in the presidency.

Earlier this month, when President Arif Alvi opened ‘Art for the Climate Change Exhibition’ at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, he announced holding of cultural celebrations and tributes at the presidency. This then perhaps was the beginning of chain of events which would take place in the Presidency in the weeks and months to come.

The ‘Mushaira’, a tribute to Ghalib on his anniversary, held at the presidency was arranged by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and its allied departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts. President Arif Alvi was there in person along with Fawad Chaudhry (Minister for Information & Broadcasting, National Heritage) and Omar Asad (Minister of Finance).

Fawad Chaudhry briefly spoke pointing out that culture has been given a back seat in the state affairs but time has come that it should get its proper place and recognition. As for tribute to Ghalib with this ‘Mushaira’, Urdu language without Ghalib would be like English language without Shakespeare. Earlier, rendering of Ghalib with music was planned but then given up. Minister of Finance was sitting in the audiences and there were budgetary constrains in holding such celebrations. However, Fawad Chaudhry and his team were determined to go ahead with or without financial grants.

And now the poets and their poetry. The event glittered with galaxy of prominent poets from Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and elsewhere. The names ranged from Iftikhar Arif to Amjad Islam Amjad to wit and humour of Anwar Masood. And there were many other notable names who came out in their best with tribute to Ghalib.

Shields were presented to all poets by the President and now it was time for President to grace the occasion with his words. The President was modest in saying that he was opting for a written speech for the second time, after his address to the National Assembly. In this case, because he is yet to grasp the intricate complexities of Urdu poetry. He wanted more young poets to join ‘Mushaira’s, including poets from India. On a lighter note, with our now-distance from Persian, he quoted his father telling his wife that if it wasn't for Persian, they would be conversing in Arabic. President s informal, casual, down-to-earth manners and attitude stole the evening along with good poetry and excellent arrangements.

[email protected]