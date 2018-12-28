Parking company told to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed reservations over the performance of Lahore Parking Company and directed the management to improve working and come up with a new plan.

He said if it would not be in the public interest and people are not satisfied then Lahore Parking Company would be shut down. He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing session of the company here on Thursday. He said the present government cannot cater the liability of the 56 companies and these companies will have to generate their funds themselves. Neither the government can sustain with such burden nor would these companies be allowed to add miseries to the masses.

Abdul Aleem said that due to political interference Lahore Parking Company fetching the pockets of some vested elements and there are no parking meters but this practice will be no more tolerable.

He gave target to the Parking Company to come up with new workable business plan which can ensure modern parking facilities for the masses. He said keeping in view the residential status of the city there should be variable parking rates for different areas. He said that the working of the company would be monitoring on quarterly basis and pilferage would not be tolerated.

The minister directed for introducing free parking for collective events like Sunday bazaars, cricket matches and festivals but there may be parking tickets for recreational parks where people come to spend for their pleasure time.

He said the past government opened new ways for corruption, nepotism and mal-practices through these companies which were established in parallel to the existing departments. He assured that the present government would review each company and reforms will be introduced and wherever possible would get rid of such company which is of no use.

Officers: The Management and Professional Development Department trainees visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters to acquire information and faculty insight vis-à-vis public sector and governance course for promotion from BS-18 to BS-19.

The 42-member delegation, including deputy secretaries, district officers and additional collectors, was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project by PSCA Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan. The senior management officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place, especially the Intelligent Traffic Management System.