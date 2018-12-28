Power Division directs Discos to hold weekly open hearing in all circles

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has directed all electricity distribution companies (Discos) to hold open hearing (Khuli Katchehris) at all circle level by superintending engineer (SE) concerned on every Saturday.

This direction has been issued in order to provide immediate relief to and resolve issues of the electricity consumers. The Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power, Irfan Ali, will also pay surprise visits to various areas in the country to gather first-hand knowledge of the situation in this regard.

The power division further directed the Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) to issue comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for holding Khuli Katchehris on every Saturday so that maximum numbers of consumers get on spot relief.

The ministry has also directed Discos to ensure presence of concerned revenue, operation and MNT staff so that consumers’ relevant issues do not get delayed. In the Khuli Katchehris complaints against Discos staff would also be resolved. They are further directed to share details of these Khuli Katchehris with Power Division on regular basis for monitoring.