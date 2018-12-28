Resettlement of families affected by Thar coal project starts

The government has started the process to resettle the people of Senhri Dars village who have been affected due to the Thar Coal Block II in Tharparkar district.

This was mentioned in a statement of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued by CM House on Thursday. “The shifting of the affected families to the new precious houses has turned the displaced people of Thar coalfield Block II as partners of the (Sindh) government,” the CM said.

In the first phase, a group of 36 families has moved to New Senhri Dars Resettlement Village, Shah said, adding that the model village had set a new standard in the country for being a successful model of resettlement.

Shah claimed that every family has got a large house of 1,100 square yards with three bedrooms, a washroom, kitchen, sitting areas for men and women, traditional chounra, a guestroom and an animal yard. Every house has also been provided a solar panel along with a connection to the main grid.

The village consists of 172 pucca houses, a triple-storey school with a capacity of 1,000 students, a market comprising 10 shops, separate community centres for men and women, two reverse osmosis plants to provide uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, a mosque, temple and gauchar area of 850 acres. All main access roads and internal streets are metalled with plantations on their sides. The shifting of all the 172 households will be completed by March 2019, the statement said.