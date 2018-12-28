NBP to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will observe extended banking hours up to 8:00pm on December 31, 2018 (Monday) to facilitate tax collection, a circular said on Thursday.

“The NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day, ie, December 31, 2018 for which a special clearing has been arranged at 5:30pm by the NIFT [National Institutional Facilitation Technologies], it said.