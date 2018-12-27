PDA draws up plan to ease traffic rush in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has drawn up an elaborate plan to make Peshawar signal-free corridor to ease the traffic rush.

The sources in the PDA said flyovers and underpasses would be constructed on all the busy roads to ensure the traffic flow. Bus and trucks terminals would be shifted out of the city under the plan. They said the BRT would be ready by Feb 24 while bus stations would be in place on March 23. The completion of these facilities will be followed by launch of bus service, Trans-Peshawar. The PDA has plan to construct 3 parking plazas that would help end traffic mess. The Ring Road will have 3 flyovers. The construction of a road from Charsadda Road to Jamrud is in progress in phases that would lessen traffic burden on city roads once the work is over, said sources. “The work on the BRT is going on. The total length of corridor is 27.37km. Of this, 11.853km is on ground, 12,266km portion is elevated while remaining part is underground which will comprise 8 underpasses. The revised cost of the BRT is Rs 66.437b,” said an official. There would be three bus depots at Chamkani, Dabgari and Hayatabad, he said, adding, the number of buses would be 220.