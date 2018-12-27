Delay in formation of EC, board deepens crises

ISLAMABAD: The unnecessary delay in the formation of Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the board itself are major hindrances in release of the annual grants of federations that are pending for the last seven months now.

All the 39 federations affiliated with the PSB have yet to get a penny in the shape of annual grants for the current financial year that starts from July 1, making it difficult for some of these to even meet the monthly expenses.

For the first time in many years, the federations have been left in a quandary. Those having no alternate resources have almost put a clamp on all the sports activities, the rest are using their own financial resources to activate their respective sports and keep the activities alive. The main reason of the stalemate is the unnecessary delay in formation of the board and the executive committee that has already completed its tenure in October.

When ‘The News’ approached PSB Deputy Director General Azam Dar, he said that the total impasse was due to the delay in formation of the Executive Committee and Board.

“According to the routine and given practice, we have completed all the formalities regarding formation of new board and executive committee well before the expiry of tenure.

According to the requirements, we have proposed the names of the members of the Board and Executive Committee for approval from Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination. We are still waiting for the approval from the top,” he said.

Around 16 federations are part of the Board which is considered as the one finalising the policy matters while the Executive Committee is the implementation body. The Board consists of 37 members while 15 members form the Executive Committee of the Board.

Besides two permanent federations — hockey and athletics — kabaddi, wrestling, weightlifting, netball and tennis were the members of the last Executive Committee.

“The matter is out of our hand. We have done our job and forwarded the names well before the expiry of tenures. We have since been waiting for the approval from the top. Minister of IPC is the final authority. He can approve the list provided or disapproves it or make changes in it. It is her total discretion,” Dar said. Some of the federations also registered their complaints that had been waiting for the release of grants for the last eight months.

“Admitted that what government is contributing are peanuts which can run office only. With meager resources we are spending money from our own pockets. There is a need to enhance the annual grants and also to make sure that federations get these according to laid down schedule,” one of the federation officials said.

The federation like squash, taekwondo and tennis that have been generating huge national and international activities in recent times are spending money from their own resources.

“Had it not been to the Pakistan Air Force, squash activities would not have moved an inch and had it not been to Salim Saifullah’s personal connection, running affairs of tennis would not have been possible. Majority of the federations affiliated with the PSB, however, have been left struggling,” the official, who asked not to be named, added.

It is high time for the government to make a move ensuring the formation of Board and Executive Committee for the smooth working of the Board failing which the chaos will deepen further.