close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

PML-N left behind a bankrupt economy: Fawad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday reacted sharply to a statement by the PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, alleging the PML-N’s corrupt government left a bankrupt economy and they were blaming the PTI government for their failures. Hamza Shahbaz claimed that the national economy was in a very bad shape while the incumbent rulers were busy in political vendetta and the country had only few days of foreign exchange reserves. “The PTI inherited a bankrupt and poor economy from the previous rulers, but now the PML-N leadership is blaming the incumbent government for economic crisis in the country,” Fawad said. In a tweet, the minister asserted that Hamza Shahbaz' statement tantamount to justifying their loot and plunder. He added that they (PML-N leadership) would tell lies with so much seriousness, while this was an extremely difficult thing to do. He alleged that the PML-N leaders had done PhD in telling lies and they had left behind a bankrupt economy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story