PML-N left behind a bankrupt economy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday reacted sharply to a statement by the PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, alleging the PML-N’s corrupt government left a bankrupt economy and they were blaming the PTI government for their failures. Hamza Shahbaz claimed that the national economy was in a very bad shape while the incumbent rulers were busy in political vendetta and the country had only few days of foreign exchange reserves. “The PTI inherited a bankrupt and poor economy from the previous rulers, but now the PML-N leadership is blaming the incumbent government for economic crisis in the country,” Fawad said. In a tweet, the minister asserted that Hamza Shahbaz' statement tantamount to justifying their loot and plunder. He added that they (PML-N leadership) would tell lies with so much seriousness, while this was an extremely difficult thing to do. He alleged that the PML-N leaders had done PhD in telling lies and they had left behind a bankrupt economy.
