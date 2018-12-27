Delay in formation of PSB Board, Executive Committee deepens crises

ISLAMABAD: The unnecessary delay in the formation of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee and the Board is a major cause of stoppage in releasing the annual grants of federations that are pending for the last almost seven months now.

All the 39 federations, affiliated with the PSB, has yet to get a penny in shape of annual grants for the current financial year that starts from July, making it difficult for some of these to even meet the monthly expenses.

For the first time in many years, the federations have been left in a fix. Those having no alternate have almost put a clamp on all the sports activities, the rest are using their own financial sources to activate their respective sports and keep the activities alive. The main reason of the stalemate is the unnecessary delay in formation of Board and the executive committee that has already completed its tenure in October.

When The News approached Azam Dar, Deputy Director General PSB, he confirmed that the total impasse was due to delay in formation of the Executive Committee and Board. “According to routine and given practice, we have completed all the formalities regarding formation or new board and executive committee well before the expiry of tenure. According to the requirements we have proposed the names of the members of Board and executive committee for the Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) approval. We are still waiting for the approval from the top,” he said. Around 16 federations are part of the Board which is considered as the one finalising the policy matters while the Executive Committee is the implementation body. The Board consists of 37 members while 15 members form the Executive Committee of the Board.

Besides two permanent federations-hockey and athletics, kabaddi, wrestling, weightlifting, netball and tennis were the members of the last Executive Committee the tenure of which expired in October. “The matter is out of our hand. We have done our job and forwarded the names well before the expiry of tenures. We have since been waiting for the approval from the top. Minister of IPC is the final authority. He can approve the list provided or disapproves it or make changes in it. It is her total discretion,” Azam Dar said. Some of the federation officials also approached The News and registered complaint that had been waiting for the release of the grants for almost eight months now. “Admitted that what government is contributing are peanuts but these used for running the office only. With meager sources we are spending money from own pocket. There is a need to not only enhance the annual grants but also to make sure that federations get these according to laid down schedule,” one of the federation officials said. The federation like squash, taekwondo and tennis that have been generating huge national and international activities in recent times are spending money from their own sources. “Had it not been to the Pakistan Air Force, squash activities would not have moved an inch and had it not been to Salim Saifullah’s personal connection, running affairs of tennis would not have been possible. Majority of federations affiliated with the PSB, however, have been left struggling,” the official who asked not to be named said. It is high time for the government now to make a move ensuring the formation of Board and executive committee of the PSB for smooth working of the Board failing which the chaos will deepen further.