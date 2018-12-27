Ex-Sinochem GM jailed for graft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A Chinese court sentenced the former general manager of Sinochem Group to 12 years in prison for graft, official media reported Wednesday, the latest state-owned enterprise executive to be caught up in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. Cai Xiyou, who headed the Chinese energy and chemicals conglomerate, was charged with abusing his position to amass ill-gotten gains worth 53.7 million yuan, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. The court in China’s eastern Shandong province also slapped a 3 million yuan fine on Cai in addition to the prison sentence.
BEIJING: A Chinese court sentenced the former general manager of Sinochem Group to 12 years in prison for graft, official media reported Wednesday, the latest state-owned enterprise executive to be caught up in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. Cai Xiyou, who headed the Chinese energy and chemicals conglomerate, was charged with abusing his position to amass ill-gotten gains worth 53.7 million yuan, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. The court in China’s eastern Shandong province also slapped a 3 million yuan fine on Cai in addition to the prison sentence.