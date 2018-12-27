Ex-Sinochem GM jailed for graft

BEIJING: A Chinese court sentenced the former general manager of Sinochem Group to 12 years in prison for graft, official media reported Wednesday, the latest state-owned enterprise executive to be caught up in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. Cai Xiyou, who headed the Chinese energy and chemicals conglomerate, was charged with abusing his position to amass ill-gotten gains worth 53.7 million yuan, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. The court in China’s eastern Shandong province also slapped a 3 million yuan fine on Cai in addition to the prison sentence.