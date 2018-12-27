Govt committed to providing efficient health services: Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to provide efficient, equitable, accessible and affordable health services to the people.

The president said this during his visit to National Institute of Health in Islamabad Wednesday. He was briefed on the major initiatives undertaken to transform NIH by Executive Director of the Institute Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram.

Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Secretary Health Capt (r) Zahid Saeed, Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez were present on the occasion. Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani said NIH is a national asset and has enormous potential. The NIH is contributing towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. One of our major targets was reviving the production of measles vaccine at NIH.

This was critical in backdrop of growing incidence of the disease and epidemics of the disease in different parts of the country. With concerted collective effort we were able to achieve this objective, he said.

Another major issue was up-gradation of laboratory facilities, a task that had been successfully undertaken. By Allah Almighty’s grace BSL-3 laboratory that conforms to global standards was our first initiative at NIH.

Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram said the production of number of vaccines including measles, tetanus and diphtheria has been started. Landmark initiatives have been taken to bring NIH at par with international standards, he said.

Production of measles vaccine for children which was stalled for 7 years has been made functional, Rs751 million have been approved for production of Sera which is a major step forward and would meet critical demand of vaccine and Sera, shared Prof. Aamer Ikram.

It is expected that the institute will be able to meet half of the country’s requirement for anti snake venom by June 2019. We are currently producing around 40 thousands doses annually which is a fifth of the country’s requirement.

He said we cannot export vaccines without conforming to current Good Manufacturing Practices. We have prepared a policy in this regard which will be launched soon. This will enable us to export vaccines.

Today, the institute is undertaking successful implementation of five years road map of International Health Regulations and Global Health Security Agenda along with implementation of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System in the country.

The transparency and good governance at the institute has facilitated collaboration with internationally reputed health organizations that are supporting the reform process. He said one million doses of measles vaccines have been produced whereas two million will be ready by June 2019.