close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
December 26, 2018

Injured Mooy ruled out of Asian Cup

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
December 26, 2018

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Asian Cup defence has been dealt a blow with Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy ruled out of the tournament after a second opinion on a knee injury confirmed the worst.

Mooy has been in top form this season, but suffered ligament damage in his right knee playing against Arsenal earlier this month.

Huddersfield initially sidelined him until February, but he is such a key player for Australia that they insisted on getting a second opinion from an independent specialist.

Mooy needs at least another month to recover and with the Asian Cup starting on January 5, Arnold decided it wasn’t worth risking him.

“In a best-case scenario, this would mean he would not be ready to play until after the quarter-final stage,” he said.

“With so many games in such a short period we felt it would be best to bring in a player that is fully fit and ready to go from the outset.”

James Jeggo, who plays the Austrian Bundesliga for FK Austria Wien, has been added to the squad as cover. Australia are in Group B, along with Jordan, Syria and Palestine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports