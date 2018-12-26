Cops urged to follow Quaid’s principles

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has urged police officers to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, Faith and Discipline in discharging their duties. Addressing a ceremony held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CCPO said Quaid-i-Azam through his continuous struggle, outstanding leadership, wisdom and sagaciousness changed the destiny of the nation and geography of the subcontinent. "Quaid-i-Azam's exemplary courage, statesmanship and dedication to the cause of Muslims of South Asia made it possible for us to be citizens of a free, independent and sovereign Islamic state," he added.