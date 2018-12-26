close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Cops urged to follow Quaid’s principles

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore BA Nasir has urged police officers to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, Faith and Discipline in discharging their duties. Addressing a ceremony held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CCPO said Quaid-i-Azam through his continuous struggle, outstanding leadership, wisdom and sagaciousness changed the destiny of the nation and geography of the subcontinent. "Quaid-i-Azam's exemplary courage, statesmanship and dedication to the cause of Muslims of South Asia made it possible for us to be citizens of a free, independent and sovereign Islamic state," he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan