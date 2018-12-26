Man kills brother, uncle over property

LAHORE: A man killed his brother and uncle in the limits of Sundar police here on Tuesday following a property issue.

The victims were identified as Khurram and his paternal uncle Ramzan of Maraka village. Accused Arshad killed his brother Khurram and uncle Ramzan over a property issue. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was tortured to death by his employer with the abetment of two employees in Naulakha area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Waseem, son of Younas of Hari Chand Sultanpura. Waseem worked in a shop on Brandreth Road. The shop was owned by one Awais. The accused Awais with the abetment of two employees Arsal and Aman subjected Waseem to severe torture, resulting in his death. Police shifted the bodies to morgue and registered murder cases separately.

Cops urged to follow Quaid’s principles: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir has urged the police officers to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Unity, Faith and Discipline in discharging their duties. Addressing a ceremony held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CCPO said Quaid-i-Azam through his continuous struggle, outstanding leadership, wisdom and sagaciousness changed the destiny of the nation and geography of the sub-continent. "Quaid-i-Azam's exemplary courage, statesmanship and dedication to the cause of Muslims of South Asia made it possible for us to be citizens of a free, independent and sovereign Islamic state," he added.