Rising Son now a Spurs star

LONDON: If Tottenham Hotspur’s comprehensive defeat of Everton confirmed their standing as genuine contenders in the Premier League title race, it also underlined the value of Son Heung-min to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The South Korea international was outstanding in the 6-2 victory at Goodison Park and will again be expected to exert his influence when Spurs attempt to apply further pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City when they face Bournemouth at Wembley on Wednesday (today).

Yet while Son’s emergence as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards this season has strengthened the belief that Pochettino’s side can push the top two all the way, his form also highlights the potential impact of his absence when he departs for the AFC Asian Cup in January.

Spurs have already moved to limit the effect of the tournament by negotiating with the Korea Football Association that Son should be allowed to join up with international team-mates in the United Arab Emirates following the London club’s meeting with Manchester United on January 13, three weeks after foreign-based players would be expected to join the national squad.

His absence, though, will still be felt with Son set to miss league meetings with Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United, if South Korea advance to the final, as well as the League Cup semi-final second leg against capital rivals Chelsea.