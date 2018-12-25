close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
REUTERS
December 25, 2018

Man fires shots in Brussels, flees

World

REUTERS
December 25, 2018

BRUSSELS: A man fired three shots into the window of a restaurant in central Brussels on Monday morning before fleeing, police said. No one was hurt in the incident that happened around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on the Belgian capital’s upmarket Avenue Louise shopping street. A witness said the weapon was a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The police said the motive was unclear but the spokesperson for the prosecutors office, Ine Van Wymersch, said it was not believed to have been a terrorist attack.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World