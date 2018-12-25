close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

‘Qila Qasim Bagh to be made model recreational place’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

MULTAN: The divisional administration has decided establishing a model recreational place and ordered the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for landscaping and renovation of the historical fort at Qila Qasim Bagh and retrieval of land from illegal occupants. He was chairing a meeting held in connection with the widening of chowks and beautification of the city. Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered the PHA officials on Monday to submit clearance certificate to the commissioner office about retrieval of spots from illegal occupants. He directed the PHA officials to renovate the historical place of Damdama and develop green belts across the fort to attract the visitors. The officials have been further directed to maintain green belts of the city. He said the Qila Qasim Bagh Fort would be developed into a model recreational place

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar