‘Qila Qasim Bagh to be made model recreational place’

MULTAN: The divisional administration has decided establishing a model recreational place and ordered the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for landscaping and renovation of the historical fort at Qila Qasim Bagh and retrieval of land from illegal occupants. He was chairing a meeting held in connection with the widening of chowks and beautification of the city. Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered the PHA officials on Monday to submit clearance certificate to the commissioner office about retrieval of spots from illegal occupants. He directed the PHA officials to renovate the historical place of Damdama and develop green belts across the fort to attract the visitors. The officials have been further directed to maintain green belts of the city. He said the Qila Qasim Bagh Fort would be developed into a model recreational place