Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

Walk held to discourage festive firing

Peshawar

December 25, 2018

Our correspondent

NOWSHERA: A large number of people participated in a walk on Monday to create awareness among the people about the scourge of aerial firing.

Police officials, journalists, traders of Akora Khattak bazaar joined the walk which was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Akora Circle), Luqman Khan. The participants of the walk carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans to raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of aerial firing. Speaking on the occasion, the police officials said that members of the civil society, journalists and religious scholars should play a role to discourage the trend. They said committees would be formed at the police station level and the Khatibs would be requested to shed light on the perils of festive firing in the Friday sermons.

