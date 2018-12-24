PHF likely to have new administration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) sitting incumbents’ days are numbered as in all likelihood new administration would be in operation in not so distant a future.

The News has learnt from well placed sources that government and all related powerful institution are highly concerned on the national team’s depleted performances in the just concluded World Cup. In wake of poor show it has been decided to introduce necessary changes aiming at making fresh start and to begin rebuilding process.

Pakistan finished 12th in the just concluded World Cup held in India. Moreover for the first time the national team has returned from the World Cup without winning even single match.

“Yes, the government has decided in principle to make necessary changes in the PHF administration. It is only a matter of time before these changes will be introduced,” one of the potent sources within the corridors of power told The News.

The PHF has convened Congress meeting on December 29 in Lahore to discuss among other issues to get members approval on accounts spent during the last three to four years. Lt Gen (rtd) Ashfaq Nadeem Ahmad, who is currently heading Mari Petroleum, is the front runner for the post of President PHF in new administration. He is a former Army hockey player having represented the department in Nationals. “If everything goes according to plan, Lt Gen (rtd) Ashfaq is expected to take over the responsibility as President PHF in near future. He is a keen hockey lover and wants to do something for the game,” the source confirmed.

Former hockey stalwart Samiullah, Manzoorul Hasan and Brig (rtd) Saleem Nawaz could well be part of new administration and set up. The current PHF headed by Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is under severe criticism for failing to raise a competitive combination for international competition. National team’s poor performance in Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy and Asian Games dealt repeated blows to all claims on team’s systematic progress.

With the new format of World Pro Hockey League looming, there is a dire need to raise a fresh crop of players for hectic engagements. With the ageing players already decided to retire, country’s hockey needs fresh blood capable of delivering at international scene. Future qualification for all mega events including Olympics and World Cup depends entirely on Pakistan team performance in the World Pro League.