PR to launch mobile app for online ticketing

Islamabad An Informational Technology expert Syed Mudassar Hussain has said that Pakistan Railways would launch a mobile-based application to facilitate a large number of customers by providing them information about timings and location of the train besides enabling them to get tickets online.

He said trackers would be installed in all the locomotive that would update the customers about locations, upcoming stations and even the speed of their train. He said on the experimental basis the trackers were installed in few trains to measure the App’s performance and the results was 100 per cent.

Mudassar Hussain said this mobile application was much better, faster and advance to get information as compared to previous system of inquiry through 117. He said, "I would like to gift this mobile application to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would not take a single rupee from the government for developing this app.