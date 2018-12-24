close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

PFA destroys over 24,000 litre ice cream, dessert

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

LAHORE: In the light of laboratory reports, the crackdown by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued on Sunday against the hazardous ice cream and frozen desserts across the City.

On the directions of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams destroyed 24,125 litre desserts and ice cream during raids in different areas of Lahore. The DG said that test report released on Saturday showed that the 47 brands of ice cream were unfit for human consumption. The production of the brands which failed the tests would remain suspended till further orders. He said that PFA would again collect samples for laboratory tests after ensuring proper reforms.

