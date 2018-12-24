close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Death in handcuffs: 3 cops suspended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

LAHORE: The DIG Operations suspended an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and a constable over negligence in duty, besides ordering departmental inquiry against them. The accused cops had handcuffed a Sargodha University campus case accused Javed Ahmad when he was breathing his last on his way to hospital from Camp Jail. The DIG acted the light of an inquiry report submitted by the SP Headquarters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore