Death in handcuffs: 3 cops suspended

LAHORE: The DIG Operations suspended an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and a constable over negligence in duty, besides ordering departmental inquiry against them. The accused cops had handcuffed a Sargodha University campus case accused Javed Ahmad when he was breathing his last on his way to hospital from Camp Jail. The DIG acted the light of an inquiry report submitted by the SP Headquarters.