Cook shot dead by employer for demanding salary

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A 22-year-old cook was shot dead on Sunday allegedly by his employer in the Gulshan Iqbal area for demanding his salary.

The accused has been identified as Jamshed. He went berserk when victim Bashir demanded his salary from him. The accused whipped out of a weapon and shot at and wounded him. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have removed the body to morgue and arrested a sister of the accused.

Boy injured: A boy was injured after held fall down from the rooftop of a building in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Sunday. The boy, yet to be identified, was trying to catch a stray kite when he fell down from the rooftop and got injured. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Man dies: A cop was killed by a speeding car on GT Road at Manawan on Sunday. Victim Adnan Shah, a resident of Shalamar, was posted at Baghbanpura police station. He left behind two children and a widow.

Fire: A fire broke out in the old bogies of a train near the warehouse of Swami Nagar Railway Station on Sunday. Officials said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

accidents: Five people were injured after a speeding van overturned on Barki Road near DHA Phase VI on Sunday.

Rescuers removed the injured to Lahore General Hospital. In another incident, five people were injured in a collision between two rickshaws near Phatian Wali Gali, Taj Bagh. Two injured victims were given first aid and the rest were removed to Services Hospital.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 435 criminals, including 145 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized illegal arms and drugs from their possession.

PHP teams seized 3,044 litre liquor, 43,014 gram charas, 38 kg Bhang, 4 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles, 17 guns, 65 pistols, 487 bullets and 232 kg unhygienic meat from the possession of the arrested persons.

found dead: A newborn girl was found dead at a garbage heap outside Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday.

Police have removed the body to morgue.

demo: The family of a girl, who was allegedly raped by her employer and his son, staged a protest demonstration here on Sunday against Shadman police for not registering a case against the accused despite one week of the incident.

The girl's father, Ahsan Ali, alleged that the accused, residents of Shadman, subjected his daughter to severe torture and raped her. He demanded of the police-ups to look into the matter and direct the police to register a case against the accused.

PHC: Since the mid-April, the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams inspected 27,306 treatment centres and sealed over 7,400 quackery outlets.

A crackdown is going on the PHC in compliance to a Supreme Court order. The district administrations also inspected 3,225 treatment centres and sealed 1,543 outlets under the PHC Act 2010. Cumulatively, both the PHC and district authorities have inspected 30,531 treatment centres and sealed over 8,950 quacks’ businesses.

Moreover, the Commission imposed more than Rs250 million fine on the quacks. During the last week, 99 quackery outlets were sealed while the PHC teams inspected 495 treatment centres. Since July 2015, the PHC has sealed over 17,500 businesses of quacks.