COAS pulled Pakistan out of international isolation: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Choudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that silent diplomacy of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has played an important and effective role in pulling Pakistan out of isolation at the international level.

Some time back the country was facing difficulties at the international level and there was coldness in bilateral relations even with the friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Army chief General Qamar Bajwa visited the countries, held meetings with their leaders and removed their reservation, resulting in restoration mutual relations and their trust in Pakistan. In the last 17 years, General Bajwa is the first army chief who has visited Iran and met its top leadership.

Pervaiz Elahi said General Bajwa visited Afghanistan four times and his efforts for peace in Afghanistan were being appreciated internationally. Responding to questions of the reporters, Pervaiz Elahi said that meetings of General Bajwa with the high-level leadership of China regarding CPEC had great importance with regard to developing mutual trust between the two counties. After General Bajwa’s visits to Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with them have improved.

The PA Speaker said that inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor had also exposed India's hostile propaganda against Pakistan and for the first time the Indian leadership seemed to be on the backfoot on the diplomatic front.

He said that services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for national security and solidarity of Pakistan had become an important chapter of the country’s history and would always be remembered.