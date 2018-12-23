close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

Moot on peace

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

OKARA: Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir, PTI ticket-holder, chaired a moot titled role of Islam in world peace at the University of Okara on Saturday. Speakers said Islam promotes fraternity, brotherhood, peace and unity and by acting upon the path of Islam we can lead a balanced life. Professor Ziaul Haq said Pakistan is an Islamic state and its people should mould their lives according to Islam. DC Maryam Khan attended the seminar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan