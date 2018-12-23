Palestinian shot by Israeli forces dies

GAZA CITY: An 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli forces died of his wounds Saturday, the fourth fatality in clashes along the Gaza border a day earlier, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Ayman Shehr was shot in the stomach in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army said around 8,000 Palestinians had gathered at spots along the frontier, burning tyres and launching an incendiary device at soldiers that did not reach the troops.

Israel’s military said it had opened fire “according to operational procedures” in place.

More than 40 Palestinians — including two journalists and four first aid responders — were wounded, Qudra said.

At least 239 Palestinians have been killed since the protests by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began on March 30, mostly by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air and tank strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during an aborted special forces operation inside Gaza. Protesters are calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel.