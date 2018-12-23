25 Taliban killed in three Afghan provinces

KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed at least 25 Taliban militants in three provinces, authorities said on Saturday.

In eastern Nangarhar province, six Taliban militants were killed after Afghan Special Operations Forces launched an operation in Sara Rod district overnight, the provincial government said in a statement.

The security forces also seized a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) and five guns and no civilians were hurt during the raid, the statement said.

A total of 13 militants were killed and seven others wounded in Afghan army's shelling in Shirin Tagab district of northern Faryab province on Friday, Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In Pusht Rod district of western Farah province, six militants were killed and a militants' motorcycle was destroyed after Afghan Air Force launched an airstrike on Friday, according to the statement. The militant group has yet to respond to the reports.