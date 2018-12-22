PSL broadcast rights sold for $36 million

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the consortium of Blitz Advertising and Techfront as its broadcast and live-streaming partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League from 2019 to 2021.

Though the PCB did not mention the amount for which the rights were sold, ‘The News’ has learnt that it will fetch the board $36 million for the next three years — 358 per cent more than the previous three years.

With the broadcast and live-streaming rights now finalized, further details on local and foreign TV channels, which will air live action of the HBL PSL 2019 from February 14, will be finalized and then released in due course.

“We have successfully exceeded our targets for the new HBL PSL broadcast and live-streaming rights,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said. “I would like to congratulate and thank Blitz Advertising and Techfront for partnering with us once again. This is a time-tested partnership and our joint objective, for the next three years, is to ensure that HBL PSL continues to grow in terms of fan engagement.”