Chance for West Indies to end dismal tour with trophy

DHAKA: For the second limited overs series in a row, Bangladesh and Windies find themselves with all to play for going into the final match of the series.

Much like how Bangladesh turned around their fortunes on the Caribbean tour earlier this year, with a victory in the T20s, the Windies are in with a chance of doing the same - to give a boost in what has been a disappointing three months in the subcontinent.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was the lone impressive figure in Bangladesh’s loss in the opening game, yet again proved to be the difference maker as the hosts came back to level the series in Dhaka. After smashing a 26-ball 42*, he claimed his maiden T20I fifer. There is hardly more that can be asked of a player! With the veteran all-rounder in such an imperious form, what remains to be seen is how well he is supported by his teammates. Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudllah too made handy contributions, but as they would have realised, even in victory, Windies can be up for stiff competition in the shortest format.

Much unlike Bangladesh, none of whom were picked in the recently-concluded IPL auction, several of Windies players cashed home rich. But the only reliable man they’ve had to their rescue so far has been Shai Hope. Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul and Shannon Cottrell have done their bits in parts but consistency (or the lack of it) continues to remain their biggest bane.

Conditions are likely to be similar to what was on offer in the second game. And if their bowling slacks, even dew wouldn’t be enough for them to challenge a 200+ total.Heavy dew is expected in the second half of the game. Team bowling second is expected to struggle. The team winning the toss is expected to chase. The hosts are expected to play the winning combination, unless there is a last minute injury. The visitors are satisfied with the performance of their pacers and might look to beef up in that department.

Squads: Windies (From): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams.

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam.