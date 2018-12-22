Dutch team to contest 2021 America’s Cup

WELLINGTON: A Dutch team has joined the contest for the 2021 America’s Cup in New Zealand, meaning seven syndicates will be vying for yachting’s most prestigious trophy, organisers said Friday. Holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) said the Dutch team was a joint entry from the Royal Netherlands Yacht Club Muiden and the Royal Maas Yacht Club. It comes after TNZ recently announced a team from Malta and a second US team had entered the regatta, which will be held in Auckland. “This is really positive news for the Auckland event in 2021,” TNZ chief Grant Dalton said. The five other challengers are: Luna Rossa (ITA), American Magic (USA), INEOS Team UK (GBR), Malta Altus Challenge (MLT), and Stars & Stripes Team USA (USA).