close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 22, 2018

Dutch team to contest 2021 America’s Cup

Sports

AFP
December 22, 2018

WELLINGTON: A Dutch team has joined the contest for the 2021 America’s Cup in New Zealand, meaning seven syndicates will be vying for yachting’s most prestigious trophy, organisers said Friday. Holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) said the Dutch team was a joint entry from the Royal Netherlands Yacht Club Muiden and the Royal Maas Yacht Club. It comes after TNZ recently announced a team from Malta and a second US team had entered the regatta, which will be held in Auckland. “This is really positive news for the Auckland event in 2021,” TNZ chief Grant Dalton said. The five other challengers are: Luna Rossa (ITA), American Magic (USA), INEOS Team UK (GBR), Malta Altus Challenge (MLT), and Stars & Stripes Team USA (USA).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports