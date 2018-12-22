Man attempts self-immolation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man attempted self-immolation at Chak 336/JB near Nawan Lahore on Friday. Sajjad Shah of Faisalabad had contracted marriage with Bushra some time ago. On the day of the incident, he quarrelled with her over some issue. Later, he attempted self-immolation. As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

Moot on extremism concludes: A two-day conference on extremism and terrorism concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Punjab Religious Affairs and Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan, who was the guest of honour, urged the participants to discourage the elements who were spreading religious extremism and sectarianism in society.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan soon would emerge in the globe of the world as a country free of terrorism. The minister said foreign investors would love to invest in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said it was an honour for the district that a collective programme was arranged by two organisations on extremism and terrorism.

Chaudhry Ramazan Pervaiz, brother of Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar, religious scholar Maulana Masood Qasim, educationist Mian Allah Bakhsh Tariq, Maulana Mufti Abdul Mueed Asad, Dr Muhammad Hussain and Dr Namra Ishaq also spoke.

FIVE BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police on Friday arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from them. The police arrested Abid Hussain of Okara and recovered 700 wine bottles while the police also arrested Ghulam Mustafa of Chak 56/GB, Zahoor Ahmad of Chak 739/GB, Yasin of Pirmahal and Sagheer of Chak 493 Shorkot. The police recovered hundreds of litres of liquor from their possession.