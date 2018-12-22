Pak squash players leave for British Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan squash contingent, including two coaches and one manager, has left for participation in British Junior Open.

The championship is to be played in Birmingham from January 2–6. Aftab Sadiq, Mohammad Yasin, and Fazal are accompanying the players as manager and coaches, respectively. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) stated that the players would remain under training for 10 days in the United Kingdom so that they could perform well.

According to the draws, Humam Ahmed will face Chester Dockray from England and Anas Ali Sayed is up against Christian Faergemann from England in the first round of under-13 category.

In the first round of under-15 category, Ashab Irfan is drawn against Joe Pannell of England, Azlan Khawar is to play against Nero Harms of Wales, and Moeen-ud-Din will be playing against Juan Jose of Columbia.

Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan have got byes in this category. In the first round of under-17 category, Hassan Raza is up against Karim Elgarhy from England, Asadullah Khan is to face George Bidder, and Syed Hasnain will be facing Jamie Carmichael of England.

Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi have got byes. In the first round of under-19 category, Naveed Rehman is playing against Aaron Nagy from Canada and Saifullah is drawn against Juan Carlos Vargas from Mexico. Abbas Zeb has got bye. In the first round of under-17 girls event, Amna Fayyaz is playing against Amy Pullen from England.