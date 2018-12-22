Easy visas urged for US investors

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex trade body of the country, has asked the government to consider the provision of long-term visas to the US businessmen.

“American investors are facing problems in getting multiple visas for Pakistan, while the visas for short duration are not serving their purpose,” Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI, said in a statement.

Bilour said legitimate Pakistani businessmen get US visa easily, whereas the US businessmen were facing problems getting long-term visas. “The visa restrictions on US businessmen can result in strained relations, while it can also hurt the investment prospects in different Pakistani projects,” he added.

The FPCCI president said the US was one of the largest investors in Pakistan, over a million Pakistanis were serving in that country, and thousands of students get higher education there. Bilour said that US businessmen with interests in small and medium enterprises, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, energy, and other sectors should be facilitated.