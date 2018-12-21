close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Two wanted outlaws arrested in Mardan

Peshawar

MARDAN: The police here on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders, each carrying Rs1 million head money, and also recovered arms and explosives from them.

After receiving a tip-off that the two outlaws entered Mardan district to carry out a terrorist activity, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan formed a team to arrest Abid Sher and Bakht Sher, hailing from Rustam village of the district.

The police team comprising inspector Mohsin Fawad, SHO Par Hoti Muqaddam Khan and others arrested the proclaimed offenders, who had been wanted by different police stations in connection with cases of terrorism, murders and extortion.

The police also recovered four hand grenades and two Kalashnikovs. The DPO announced cash rewards and appreciation certificates for the police team for their action.

