Call to make kids aware of social norms

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has stressed the need to give children awareness of their culture and social norms along with bookish knowledge.

The minister said: “Children are our assets and we are responsible for protection of their rights.” He was addressing a seminar here on Thursday on “Claiming Rights-Protecting Children from Abuse” organised by Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall Department in collaboration with Unicef. Adviser to Punjab CM Ch Muhammad Akram also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the minister said: “If we want to make our children protected then we will have to bring changes in houses and every person of a family will have to perform his/her due duty.

Children are like flowers and demand care from us. Unfortunately, our society is divided into sections. It is media that must play its role in highlighting the issues of child abuse and child rights.”

Adviser to CM Akram Ch addressed the seminar and said provision of health, education and recreational facilities to children is the duty of the government and PTI will deliver its best. Director General, Social Welfare and Baitul Mall Punjab, Afshan Imtiaz and other officers were also present in the seminar. At the end of the seminar honorary shields were distributed among the distinguished guests.