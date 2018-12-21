Services of Christian cops lauded

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices of members of the Lahore police particularly from the Christians community for maintaining peace in the City.

He was talking to the members of a delegation of Minority Coverage Foundation (MCF) led by its Central President Emmanuel Gulzar here Thursday. Bishop Joseph, Sardar Manmohan Singh, Pundit Baghat Lal, Bishop Chaman Sardar, Aneel Emmanuel, Doctor Badar Munir, Qari Muhammad Younas Naqshbandi and Malik Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar were the members of the delegation.

The delegates also met Lahore SSP Operations Captain® Mustansir Feroze and SP Security Faisal Shahzad. They cut a cake in connection with the celebrations of the forthcoming Christmas and also presented honorary shields to the police officers.

Acknowledging the role of Christian staff members of the Lahore police, DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that minority’s role was important in promotion of interfaith harmony in the country. He also highlighted the contribution of Christian policemen sand that they had been assigned very important duties as part of effective policing.

Emmanuel Gulzar said that all Pakistanis were brethren and there was no discrimination among any of the citizens of the country. Meanwhile, the DIG directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security at the Christmas bazaars being established in different areas of the City by the city district government. He said all divisional SPs should visit the bazaars to review the security arrangements. He said that Lahore police would make foolproof security arrangements for ensuring peaceful celebrations of Christmas. He directed that no one should enter the Christmas bazaars without checking. Dolphin and Police Response Unit should conduct continuous patrolling around the bazaars. The security of other shopping centres of the City should be also beefed to ensure the safety to the citizens.

He requested the citizens particularly the Christian community members to keep an eye on the activities around them and immediately inform police Station regarding any suspicious person or activity. Moreover, City Division Lahore police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 255 criminals and seized 179 bottles of liquor, more than 9kg charas, 28 pistols, 3 rifles, 1 Kalashnikov and bullets.

Following the directions of City Division SP Moaaz Zafar to take strict action against criminal gangs, the police busted a gang of criminals and arrested its three members. More than Rs 170,000 in cash were recovered from them. Police also seized more than 293000 thousand rupees from gamblers in an operation. Police also arrested 49 persons on different charges, including firing into the air, doing wheelie and flying kites.