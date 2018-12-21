Anti-terror war: Asfandyar demands NAP’s implementation

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday said his party had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism that was imposed on the Pakhtuns since the start of the Afghan war.

In a statement issued here on the eve of party leader Bashir Ahmad Bilour's 6th death anniversary, he said the National Action Plan should be properly implemented to defeat terrorists. Asfandyar Wali said ANP workers and leaders had embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

"The followers of the violent philosophies would vanish but the proponents of non-violence would be remembered in history," he maintained. He added that Bashir Ahmad Bilour and other ANP leaders were the torchbearers of this non-violent struggle in the recent past.

Asfandyar Wali said that the only solution to the elimination of terrorism was the implementation of the National Action Plan. However, he argued that limiting the action plan only to hanging the accused would not work. He demanded all 20 points of the action plan should be implemented. He asked all the Pakhtuns to participate in the death anniversary event of Bashir Ahmad Bilour on December 22 to send a strong message of defiance to the enemies of peace.