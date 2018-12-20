Jhang admin asked to address sugarcane growers’ concerns

JHANG: Punjab Excise and Taxation Department Secretary Shair Alam Mehsud Wednesday visited Jhang to attend a briefing of the district administration and the growers’ grievances about the sugarcane crushing season.

The officials informed him that informed him that sugarcane crop cultivated on 141979 acres in the district in a year.

Only 14-metric tonnes sugarcane was crushed in the sugar mills till the mid of December. Later, the secretary met the representatives of farmers and growers who informed him about the problems they were facing during the supply of their crops to the mills.

Following a meeting with the growers, he directed the district administration to ensure starting of the crushing season of two main sugar mills.

He directed the officials concerned to extend monitoring at the weight stations of the mills for exact weight, notified rate and timely payments to the growers. “Awareness banners should be displayed for the information of growers besides clearing the traffic routes linking the sugar mills to save fuel and time of the farmers and growers,” he ordered.