close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Jhang admin asked to address sugarcane growers’ concerns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

JHANG: Punjab Excise and Taxation Department Secretary Shair Alam Mehsud Wednesday visited Jhang to attend a briefing of the district administration and the growers’ grievances about the sugarcane crushing season.

The officials informed him that informed him that sugarcane crop cultivated on 141979 acres in the district in a year.

Only 14-metric tonnes sugarcane was crushed in the sugar mills till the mid of December. Later, the secretary met the representatives of farmers and growers who informed him about the problems they were facing during the supply of their crops to the mills.

Following a meeting with the growers, he directed the district administration to ensure starting of the crushing season of two main sugar mills.

He directed the officials concerned to extend monitoring at the weight stations of the mills for exact weight, notified rate and timely payments to the growers. “Awareness banners should be displayed for the information of growers besides clearing the traffic routes linking the sugar mills to save fuel and time of the farmers and growers,” he ordered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan