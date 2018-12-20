close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

19 gangsters held

Peshawar

HAFIZABAD: Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested 19 members of three gangs.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajid Kiani said police recovered Rs 1,800,000, 21 buffalos, two cows, two motorcycles, illicit arms and mobile phones from the accused.

He said the accused were members of Babari Dacoit gang, Sheereen Bhoon cattle lifters gang and Dahmaka burglar gangs and were involved in 29 cases.

