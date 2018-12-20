Wajid Zia appointed Railway Police IG

ISLAMABAD: As the Accountability Court (AC) reserved its judgment in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, the government appointed Wajid Zia, the head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panama Papers case, as the Pakistan Railways Police inspector general (IG).

According to Establishment Division of the Cabinet Secretariat, Wajid Zia, a grade-21 officer, who was serving as Additional Director in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been transferred to Railways Police.

The incumbent Railways IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman, a BS-21 officer of PSP, has been asked to report to Establishment Division. According to another notification, Main Waheedud Din, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently posted as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary, has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division whereas Flt Lt (R) Daud Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as SCP additional registrar, has been transferred and his services are placed at AJK for the appointment of AJK Chief Secretary.

BS-22 officer of PAS Aurangzeb Haque has been posted as Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and the incumbent Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Arshaf has been asked to report to Establishment Division, another notification stated on Wednesday. Furthermore, Zarar Haidar Khan, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted as Industries and Production JS, has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Davison.