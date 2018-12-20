Threat to lives

Anti-encroachment drives have always remained a challenging job for the civic authorities in Pakistan. These days a strict anti-encroachment operation is going on in Karachi. There are several areas in Karachi, including different parts of Korangi, Landhi and Malir, where residential and commercial buildings are built very close to PMTs and electrical poles.

Apart from houses, small shops and other commercial premises are also established under the power system, threatening lives all the time. Undoubtedly, it is difficult to straightaway demolish these settlements. However, what the authorities can do is to provide safety to owners to reduce the threats to human lives.

Siraj Muneer Soomro

Karachi