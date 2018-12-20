Ali Ejaz

Setting a new trend of comedy in Punjabi movies after legendary Munawar Zarif, Ali Ejaz was an iconic figure of Punjabi movies in the 1980s with unbreakable pairing with Rafi Khawar (alias Nanha). Both comedians won the hearts of millions of people with their outstanding performances. Following the sad demise of Nanha in 1986, Ali Ejaz focused on TV and rendered marvels in television comedy serials like Khawaja and Sons.

His movie Dubai Chalo, made him an indispensable character for Punjabi movies. Later, he focused his energies on charitable work. He was respected by all actors of the entertainment industry. His sad demise has closed another chapter of comedy and the void created by his death will remain unfilled for long.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad